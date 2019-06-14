Funding could kick start major Cupar town centre development

New town centre funding could help kick-start a major development in the heart of Cupar.

Fife Council’s Policy & Coordination Committee meets on June 18 and members will discuss how to use £4.335 million allocated to Fife from the Scottish Government’s town centre capital fund.

The fund has to be used to stimulate Fife’s town centres, but it has to be spent on projects that can start before the end of March 2020.

A list of projects that could benefit town centres across the Kingdom has been drawn up, including one from Cupar.

One of the proposed projects would see £450,000 spent ‘to enable, facilitate and activate the Inner Court/Bonnygate mixed use development’.

The project aims to regenerate part of the derelict land behind Bonnygate, next to the car park.

It would include a mix of residential, commercial and retail use.

The idea has been mooted for years and was first put forward by Cupar Development Trust.

David Kirk, chair of Cupar Development Trust, said: “It is really helpful to have this grant coming in.

“If Cupar gets this, it’s a big kick forward. It keeps the momentum going in Cupar.”

David Grove, lead officer – town centre development unit at Fife Council, said: “We’re working with Kingdom Housing Association and Cupar Development Trust (CDT) on a proposal to redevelop the Bonnygate gap site and its backlands.

“This includes creating affordable housing and new commercial space. The proposal came from and was supported through the community charrette, CuparCould, held in March 2016.”

A decision on the projects will be made at the meeting next week.