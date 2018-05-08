Funding for Fife groups

Community groups in north east Fife have been awarded £15,000 in funding.

Freuchie in Flower was given £5000 in funding by National Lottery Awards for All Scotland, which will be used to open up their community gardening scheme for those who are less mobile.

AMS also received £10,000 from the fund, which will be used to develop community facilities to deliver health and fitness activities in the local area.

MSP Willie Rennie praised both groups for their work in the community, adding: “This is such welcome news.

“Many organisations put in deserving requests for these grants, so be able to secure funding is a real achievement.”