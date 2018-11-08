Funding for Glenrothes regeneration plan

Councillors in Glenrothes have allocated the first part of a £250,000 funding package aimed at boosting the local economy.

It was agreed at last week’s Glenrothes Area Committee that £160,000 should be spent immediately, with the vast majority being used to support the Queensway Business Park Regeneration Project.

The funds will be used to demolish a former office at Flemington Road for redevelopment, with potential to create 8000 sq ft of small industrial units.

Councillors will now consider what other projects should receive funding.

Other projects seeking funding include a town centre masterplan, identifying sites for future developments and working to attract leisure facilities into the town centre; a Warout masterplan, looking at the future use of the area; town centre WiFi; and a feasibility study into creating a new eco cafe at Riverside Park.

Cllr Fiona Grant, convenor of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “This injection of new funding represents a significant contribution towards addressing long standing issues in the town centre and the area surrounding it.

“It builds on the recent developments already underway and the time is now right to further develop the vision and work for the next five to ten years.

“The council has taken the lead on many of the latest developments and will continue to be fully committed to developing local amenities and the town centre economy.”

The £250,000 funding came from a £1m pot aimed at supporting economic activity in mid Fife. The funds were split between the area committees for Leven, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

The options to be supported by the fund were identified based on criteria that includes: job creation, match-funding, readiness for delivery, alignment with the Fife Plan and the fit with existing town centre plans.