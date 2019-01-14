Funding for Kirkcaldy-based charity to help Fifers in fuel poverty

A Kirkcaldy-based charity and development trust has been given a cash boost to help Fifers struggling with fuel poverty.

Greener Kirkcaldy has been awarded £149,748 funding by the Energy Saving Trust Energy Redress Scheme for its Curtains for Cold Homes project.

From developing a local team of Energy Champions, to installing energy saving measures in households, the scheme, which will run for two years, aims to reach more than 8000 homes and lift people out of fuel poverty in Fife.

It will focus on people in fuel poverty, and those who struggle to understand or take control of their energy use and bills. It aims to engage people the charity hasn’t been able to reach before.

The Energy Redress Fund is administered by the Energy Saving Trust and aims to redistribute voluntary payments from UK energy companies to support energy consumers in vulnerable situations, and the development of products or services which would provide a benefit for certain groups of energy consumers. 15 charities across the UK, including Greener Kirkcaldy, have been awarded more than £2.1 million.

Lauren Parry, Greener Kirkcaldy senior development worker, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded funding by the Energy Saving Trust Energy Redress Scheme. The project will part-fund our energy advice work - complementing our other sources of funding.

“It will focus on people in fuel poverty and people who struggle to understand or take control of their energy use. The funding will make a real difference in helping people. We’ll be doing lots of awareness raising, outreach work, home energy advice visits and offering our free handy service installing energy efficiency measures in peoples’ homes.”