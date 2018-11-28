Funding will help East Neuk village plan for the future

An East Neuk village has been awarded £25,000 to help it create a plan for its future.

Crail Community Partnership has been given the funding by the Scottish Government’s Making Places Scheme for the continuation of its charrette programme.

Earlier in the year the partnership engaged with the community to complete the visioning stage of the charrette and with the funding, now plan to complete the development of a 30-year strategy for a sustainable future for Crail and to develop an action plan to deliver the strategy.

“The funding awarded from the Scottish government is a great step forward in enabling the community partnership to continue their charrette,” said Heather Aird of Crail Community Council.

“After working with pupils from Crail Primary School on the first stage of the charrette, I look forward to working more on the project in stages two and three to help create a positive future from Crail.”

Cllr Bill Porteous added: “I’m extremely pleased to hear of this Making Places Award from the Scottish Government.

“It is a testament to the hard work of a dedicated group of local volunteers, their consultants 7N of Edinburgh and the high participation of businesses, social groups and valuable input from Fife Council.

“Now the hard bit – ensuring Crail will become a vibrant and welcoming burgh for all ages.”

A public meeting is being held at Crail Kirk Hall on December 3 at 7.30pm to report on the first stage of the charrette and detail future plans.