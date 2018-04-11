Fundraiser to be held in memory of Sonya Todd

A fund-raising night in support of Women’s Aid has been organised in memory of Sonya Todd.

Mum-of-one Sonya (21) was killed in Methil in March 2008 after an assault which lasted up to five hours and involved her being hit with a dog lead.

The event will feature live comedy, a raffle, buffet and more.

A fund-raising page has been set up, and already almost £300 has been donated.

The evening has been organised by Claire McAuley, a comedian, who said: “We want Sonya’s story to get out there.

“We want people to read her story and realise that this does happen.

“We’ve had a great response. Everyone is mucking in. The support has been overwhelming.

“I thought there was a lot of negativity surrounding it and that it must be a hard time for the family – why don’t we do something?

“We just wanted to do something positive.”

As well as the event, Claire said that wristbands with ‘Justice for Sonya’ on them are being made.

While items have been donated for the raffle and comedians have offered to perform for free, Claire is still searching for a local DJ who would be willing to offer their services for the event.

The event will take place at Methilhill Bowling Club on September 8.

Tickets, which are £4, can be purchased on the night or by contacting Claire through Facebook.