Fundraising in Fife means this puppy will help to change lives

Meet Prince, the yellow Labrador puppy who is going to be a life changer!

Local dog sitters, Barking Mad Fife, are delighted to announce that after a successful fundraising campaign, their UK dog holiday network has sponsored a Dogs for Good puppy in training.

The money was raised through coffee mornings, quizzes and making toy puppies out of face cloths to sell,and it will support Prince through his important first year with volunteer puppy socialiser, Neil.

It has also funded a puppy starter kit including: a crate, bed, food, bowls, toys, identification, working jacket, collar and lead.

Prince was born on February 16 to Brenda, one of Dogs for Good’s brood bitches.

His name was announced at Barking Mad’s 15th national conference and was chosen in celebration of the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and also of the birth of Prince Louis, third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Smitten dog loving business owners melted when photographs of Prince were revealed during a presentation, which confirmed that over £6000 has been raised so far.

Peter Gorbing, CEO of Dogs for Good, said: “As an organisation, Barking Mad has huge experience of the positive power of dogs and becoming a puppy partner to a dog that will go on to make a life-changing difference to someone will, I’m sure, be exciting and rewarding in equal measure.

“We’re thrilled that Barking Mad has become a puppy partner to one of Brenda’s puppies as part of its commitment to Dogs for Good as its chosen charity for 2018.”

Dogs for Good, formerly known as Dogs for the Disabled, trains dogs to help children and adults with all sorts of challenges, including autism, physical disabilities, special educational needs and dementia. Every penny donated to this innovative charity helps with exploring ways dogs can enrich and improve lives and communities.