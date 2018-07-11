Fundraising page launched to help with vet bills of attacked Glenrothes cat

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a family whose cat was attacked in Glenrothes with the vet fees they now face.

The sister of owner Michelle Bartel (43) launched the page following the unprovoked attack earlier this month.

Describing Benal Kameere as a ‘much loved’ family member, Michelle’s sister said the whole family had been left ‘devastated’ after the attack.

The family are hoping to raise £2000 to help cover the cost of the medical bills, with the vet still unsure about whether or not 15-year-old Kameere will lose her eye or not.

The funding campaign has already raised over £1000.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Glenrothes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 518 of July 1. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.