Funds secured for Dreel Halls improvements

An East Neuk community group has secured £360,000 to upgrade an “integral” hall.

The Anstruther Improvements Association (AIA) received the funding from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, with the aim of upgrading Dreel Halls.

The sum will be invested in upgrading the interior of the building, making it more sustainable by increasing energy efficiency and ensuring accessibility.

Christine Palmer, AIA president, said “The AIA is extremely pleased that this funding recognises the potential of Dreel Halls within the community.

“The committee are working hard to secure match funding and we hope works can start later this year.”

The Dreel Halls project is one of just two in Fife to have received funding from the pot. The fund is for projects which involve and engage communities in disadvantaged areas.

Councillor Donald Lothian, convener of the North East Fife Area Committee, said: “This is great news for Anstruther and the broader north east Fife area.

“The Anstruther Improvements Association have done sterling work to deliver a thriving and resilient community, improving Anstruther for all.

“The Dreel Halls are an integral part of the historic fabric of the town and this investment from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund will ensure that the building is accessible to all and delivers an enhanced range of activities for the whole community.”