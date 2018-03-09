Future of Fife village to be debated

Newton of Falkland.
Making Falkland’s and Newton’s Future will give residents of the two villages the chance to discuss and decide upon the future of the area.

A team of architects, planners, artists, economists and engineers will be working with the communities to develop a vision for the future of Falkland and Newton of Falkland.

Workshops will be held in the community hall and old town hall in Falkland between March 20-22.

A detailed programme of events has been planned which will give local residents the chance to discuss buildings, open spaces, traffic and transport, local economy, opportunities and challenges facing the villages.

A final exhibition and report will then be delivered on April 18.

Rod Crawford, vice-chair of Falkland and Newton of Falkland Community Council, said: “In terms of involvement, we don’t want this just to be the ‘usual suspects’ – we want to hear Falkland’s and Newton’s unheard voices. We want to hear the voices of the whole community.”