Gallery: Do you remember Fife in the 90s?
To those who remember it, there’ll be some special memories here.
To some it may not seem that long ago, but sadly the 1990s ended almost two decades ago.
The towers at Rothes colliery were demolished in 1993 - they were always visible when heading along the A92.
Reporter Colin Hume tries out the flume at the newly-opened Levenmouth Swimming Pool in February 1990.
Workmen in Cupar watch the water rising after heavy rain causes flooding in the spring of 1992.
Who went to Kirkcaldy's One-O-One chippy? Pictured here in 1999 - it is now Dominos pizza.
