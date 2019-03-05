In May 1997 the former Lister's Bar in Kirkcaldy's Lauder Road went up in smoke.' It was famous for being the pub where Jocky Wilson learned to play darts. It is now a Co-op.

Gallery: Do you remember Fife in the 90s?

To those who remember it, there’ll be some special memories here.

To some it may not seem that long ago, but sadly the 1990s ended almost two decades ago.

The towers at Rothes colliery were demolished in 1993 - they were always visible when heading along the A92.
The towers at Rothes colliery were demolished in 1993 - they were always visible when heading along the A92.
JPIMEdia
Buy a Photo
Reporter Colin Hume tries out the flume at the newly-opened Levenmouth Swimming Pool in February 1990.
Reporter Colin Hume tries out the flume at the newly-opened Levenmouth Swimming Pool in February 1990.
JPIMEdia
Buy a Photo
Workmen in Cupar watch the water rising after heavy rain causes flooding in the spring of 1992.
Workmen in Cupar watch the water rising after heavy rain causes flooding in the spring of 1992.
Buy a Photo
Who went to Kirkcaldy's One-O-One chippy? Pictured here in 1999 - it is now Dominos pizza.
Who went to Kirkcaldy's One-O-One chippy? Pictured here in 1999 - it is now Dominos pizza.
JPIMEdia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6