Gallery: Hundreds unite in grief at candlelit tribute for Kirkcaldy teenage crash victims

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Kirkcaldy on Saturday evening to pay tribute to two teenagers killed in a horrific car accident.

Family and friends came together to light candles and console each other at a memorial event held on Kirkcaldy waterfront, following the death of Ethan King and Connor Aird.

The event followed the tragic news on Friday evening that Connor, who had been in a critical condition since the car crash on Standing Stane Road on Sunday, November 11, had lost his fight for life.

17-year-old Ethan was pronounced dead at the scene while two others in the vehicle at the time remain in hospital.

Derek Allan, headteacher at Kirkcaldy High School, paid tribute to his former pupils.

He said: “It is incredibly sad that we have now lost Connor as a result of the incident on the Standing Stane Road last Sunday. He and Ethan were very close and their wide circle of friends has taken another shattering blow.

In a statement on social media the school said: “Very well done to all those who have come together in grief this last week at Kirkcaldy High School and beyond.

“The organisers of Saturday’s memorial are exceptional, compassionate young people.

“Kirkcaldy has seen only dignity, unity and respect from its youth.”

Meanwhile, police have renewed their appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

The 17-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was arrested as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “I would again appeal to anyone who may have information to assist our inquiries, and has not yet spoken to an officer, to come forward at their earliest convenience.”

