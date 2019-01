The weather was kind to dozens of Loony Dookers who braved the waters of the Forth on New Year’s Day.

A record 140 dookers took part in the Kinghorn event, while the Kirkcaldy one attracted around 100 who greeted the new year with a bracing dip. Kinghorn’s dook was the eighth organised by the RNLI lifeboat station which the dookers raised over £1000 for, with money still coming in. Kirkcaldy’s dook, on the theme of cops and robbers, was the seventh organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, with funds going to Marfan Trust and families in Uganda.

