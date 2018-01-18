Gardens flood after new homes built over burn

Residents are finding their gardens flooded after they say building work on houses nearby caused an old stream to be redirected.

Properties on Duddingston Drive, on the west side of Dunnikier Estate, have repeatedly been flooded since the Barratt homes development began opposite.

The land, previously fields, is currently being developed, with more houses being added at the top of the hill.

Now, on the site of an old burn which used to run downhill, a path has been built but it frequently floods over and into the gardens of those nearby.

Jon Mackie, lives in one of the properties affected. He said: “It’s a quagmire. The slabs are starting to slip because all the foundations are just being washed away. Our gardens are just unusable now.

“There are a few properties in the street now which have problems of water with just nowhere to go.

“It’s like a small loch, the path can be impassable. When it froze over that was another risk.

“Some people in the new estate have also got water problems. The area of the path is generally marshy anyway, but when you get heavy rain it gets very bad.”

Jon has raised the issue with Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

He said: “Those problems are a considerable concern. I’m told they are causing damage to the residents’ properties and when the water freezes, the ice can be a hazard to the public.

“As a matter of urgency, the developer and Fife Council must work with the residents to identify the cause of the problem, and agree a solution which will be effective in resolving it.”

Scott Brown, construction director at Barratt Homes said: “An area of land near Dunnikier Estate has been altered to accommodate the construction of a footpath.

“This has resulted in rainwater escaping into nearby gardens.

“A temporary basin is being created within the next week to alleviate this while our team develop and install a permanent solution to avoid future irrigation issues.

“We would like to apologise to all those affected and will keep our neighbours up to date.”