Generous donation gifted to Kirkcaldy hospital

Patients at a Kirkcaldy hospital can now enjoy watching television during their stay thanks to a generous donation from a local group.

Ham & Egg Productions, which is a non-profit organisation made up of talented people from Kirkcaldy who want to entertain, donated eight televisions/DVDs together with aerials and trolleys to Victoria Hospital recently.

The lucky recipients, albeit temporary, are the patients of ward 42, who can enjoy watching their own personal televisions during their stay.

A total of 28 televisions have been contributed over the last three years.

Ham & Egg Productions, which was formed 14 years ago, hold a comedy show in the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy every December and excess funds generated are spent on worthy causes in the local community.

Last year’s event raised a total of £1800, the bulk of this went on the televisions and the remainder on other worthy causes.

The Ham & Egg Productions cast are: Scott Deas, Donald Mathew, Christina Clark, Stuart Kirk, Ryan Mathewson, Johnny Sinclair and Clair Deas-Wilson.

The televisions are presented to the Victoria for, use by patients in side wards, as the hospital is unable to fund these.

They are simply meant to make the patients’ stay in hospital more pleasant.

This year Ward 42 was chosen by the hospital and over the past three years 28 televisions have been donated over by Ham & Egg Productions and by all accounts, the donation is really appreciated by the hospital patients and staff.