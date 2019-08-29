Get on your bike for Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival

Maybe you’re a keen cyclist, or perhaps you want to dig your old bike out the shed and get it back on the road, or maybe you just want to find out more about cycling opportunities locally.

Whatever your interest, the Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival, which starts this weekend is for you.

George McDermid, David Ferrier, Helen Ferrier with their bikes at Beveridge Park. Pic: George Mcluskie

The event, organised by Greener Kirkcaldy for the first time, runs from this Sunday, September 1 to Saturday, September 7 and includes a wide range of events for cyclists new and old.

Whatever your cycling experience there will be something for everyone, from children on balance bikes through to adults who haven’t been on a bike in years.

And the organisers are hoping that people from across the local area will come along and get involved.

Susan Jeynes, active travel development officer with Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “Kirkcaldy is a great place for cycling, there are some great routes for cycling along the coast and around the parks.

“We’re really keen on the idea of getting more people out walking and cycling, and people replacing short car journeys with a bike ride instead.

“We want to encourage more people to get on their bikes.

“This festival offers a range of activities to show both the fun and the practical sides of cycling.

“With a choice of events throughout the week, we hope that there will be something for everyone.

“We thought the festival would be a great way of engaging with local residents and having lots of fun.”

A number of different events are planned to run throughout the week with something for all abilities.

“We’ve got a range of activities, including a few led rides” explained Susan.

“We’ve got a Glenrothes Gallivant, which is for more confident riders and is a cycle from Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes on some of the quieter roads and cycle routes.

“There’s also the Ladies’ Promenade cycle ride, which is a shorter ride exploring some of the cycle routes around Kirkcaldy.

“The Argos Project are running a ride for those aged 12 to 18 and the Gallatown Bike Club are holding a ride on the Wednesday.”

But it’s not all about physically getting on your bike and cycling.

“There is a cycle chat and question evening,” said Susan, “which is for anyone that’s got any questions about cycling.

“It could be any question about cycling at all.

“It might be people wanting recommendations on routes or it could be people that don’t cycle but are looking for advice on buying a bike.

“No question is too stupid or too basic.”

Local cycling expert Jim Taylor will be hosting the chat and question evening.

There is also a simple bike maintenance workshop planned.

However, the main event of the week will be a family fun day in Beveridge Park on Saturday, September 7.

The event, which runs from noon to 4pm, will feature a bike track, children’s cycle skills, the chance to try out a selection of child carriers and e-bikes, a bike sale, free bike repairs, face painting, balloon modelling, bike decorating and more.

Susan said: “We’re looking forward to the family fun day.

“There will be a few short rides as part of that and a range of fun activities for everyone.

“You could buy a bike, try out e-bikes, try the bike track, which will be suitable for children on balance bikes, and Peachy Keen are coming along with their bike powered Scaletrix.

“Dr Bike will be there doing a free health check on bikes too.

“We hope everyone will come along, have fun and it will give people a bit of inspiration to get back on their bikes.

“There may be some people who have a bike in the shed they have not used for a while and it’s in need of a bit of maintenance - they could bring it along to Beveridge Park, get it fixed up and then hopefully it will get them cycling more regularly.”

And that is the aim of Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival, to get people on their bikes and cycling more regularly.

But it’s not just about this one week in September.

Susan added: “We have regular ongoing cycling activities and cycle rides that will be happening after the festival for anyone interested in cycling more regularly.”

To find out more about Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival and the events planned visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk