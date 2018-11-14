Glenrothes army veteran ‘a prisoner in his own home’

An army veteran has slammed Fife Council for failing to install a disabled ramp at his front door, following an amputation of his left lower leg.

Andrew Grant(75) of Blair Avenue, Glenrothes, served more than 13 years with the Gordon Highlanders, but now claims he’s being treated worse than many prisoners, who at least have access to the prison yard for exercise and fresh air.

Due to ill health as a result of diabetic problems, Andrew was admitted to Ninewells Hospital earlier this year to have a below knee amputation to his left leg, in addition to having three toes and a section of his right foot removed.

As a result he is now reliant on a wheelchair 24/7 because of his disabilities, and the fact that he is unable to use a prosthesis which includes neuropathy and some sight problems.

He said: “I am so depressed at all this, it’s like being a prisoner in my own home. I never get out and have been stuck in here since being discharged from hospital.

“Because of the steps at the door, I can’t get the wheelchair out and have to constantly rely upon the goodwill and charity of friends and neighbours to help me out.

“It worries me every night I go to bed, if there was a fire how would I get myself to safety – I don’t think I could!”

Andrew also told us of the inconvenience he goes through, even for a simple think like when he runs out of milk.

“I sit at the window and when I see someone passing I know, I chap the window to get their attention. Most people are very kind and helpful and will nip to the shops for me,” he said.

Andrew claims that he is also waiting on a wet-floor shower being fitted in order that he can bathe properly and in safety, which he presently cannot and has to use the kitchen sink. He has also said that the council have told him they will undertake the bathroom renovations for him in February 2019.

We contacted Fife Council about this case, and Divisional General Manager Julie Paterson commented: “The Health and Social Care Partnership’s Occupational Therapy (OT) service was alerted to Mr Grant’s admission to hospital in August 2018 and in September 2018 a full assessment was undertaken to maximise Mr Grant’s independence in his home.

“A feasibility plan for a ramp is in progress. Whilst specific dates are yet to be confirmed, both the ramp and the shower will be installed this year.

“The OT service will make direct contact to ensure that Mr Grant has full information and is assured by the progress that is currently being made.”