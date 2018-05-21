Glenrothes’ book festival hailed ‘a joyous weekend’

A book festival staged to celebrate Glenrothes’ 70th anniversary has been hailed a huge success.

ReimagiNation: Glenrothes, brought big name authors to Rothes Halls for a host of events and discussions, and the organisers were delighted with the response from local folk.

The festival was put together by Edinburgh International Book Festival with Fife Cultural Trust, and featured best selling writers such as Val McDermid and Christopher Brookmyre, plus Judy Murray, football commentator Archie McPherson and broadcaster Sally Magnusson and featured a debate on the town’s past, present and future.

Janet Smyth, programme director for the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said “The warmth and enthusiasm of the Glenrothes audiences were such a delightful part of the festival.

“Their pride and love of the town was impressive and came out in both the debate and our celebration of the work of the residency project.

“The professionalism and support of all the staff of Fife Cultural Trust, particularly at the Rothes Halls, was hugely appreciated and the excellent facilities meant that every event was delivered to the highest standards. We’re now hoping to see some familiar faces from the Kingdom at Edinburgh International Book Festival in August!’

Heather Stuart, chief Executive of Fife Cultural Trust hailed “a joyous weekend.’’

She added: “What better way to celebrate such a milestone anniversary than with this cross-generational festival.

“There were so many stories, personalities and perspectives on what the town is, was, and could be in the future. We hope that ReimagiNation continues to inspire debate around the town in the coming months and years. ‘‘

Thanks to the support of an anonymous benefactor, every primary and high school pupil attending an event at the festival received a free book. Over 2000 books were handed out over the two days.

The culmination of the ReimagiNation project, which has involved all five of Scotland’s New Towns, will form a series of events in this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival programme in August.

Full details will be announced in June.