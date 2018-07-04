Glenrothes celebrates 70th birthday with huge party

Glenrothes celebrated its 70th birthday in style on Saturday, as thousands attended a huge party at Warout Stadium.

The sun was out for the celebration of seven decades of the town, as residents, young and old, enjoyed a day out at the stadium.

Family Fun Area.

The highlight of the event was the one-off performance from the town’s very own Sergeant.

The event also featured performances from bands including Dirty Harry and Bwani Junction.

Hundreds of children also enjoyed the rides and activities in the family fun area.

Thomas Moffat, one of the organisers, described the event as a “wonderful day”. He added: “There were thousands of people there. Hundreds of families were there and came up to us to thank us for doing it. The kids had a great time and the music was well attended. The general atmosphere was fantastic. The feedback was that it was an amazing thing.”

Mr Moffat thanked sponsors Semefab and the Kingdom Shopping Centre for their support, as well as the police and fire services.

He also said that it could become an annual event.

“It’s a real stepping stone for Glenrothes to be able to do something like that for the first time,” Mr Moffat said. “And for it to be so well attended and well received means hopefully we can do something every year.”

Councillor Altany Craik said: “I am so pleased that the event was so successful and a long list of people need our thanks for this. Pulling together all the strands that are needed is no small task. Special thanks need to go to the businesses which generously supported the birthday party without whom nothing like the scale of the event would have been possible.

Smokestack.

“Sun shining, happy kids and parents made this an event to remember and has prompted calls for an annual event. The 70th birthday is a special event and a fantastic way to kick off the summer.”

Cllr Craik also thanked Mr Moffat and Go Glenrothes for organising the event, Andrew Walker at Fife Council, Karen Taylor at Fife Cultural Trust and main sponsors Semefab, Mars-Lasalle and Easyliving developments.

Pics by Steve Gunn.