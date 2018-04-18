Glenrothes club on target with first disability football event

More than 120 young people came from across Scotland to take part in Glenrothes Strollers’ first pan disability football festival.

The Strollers have been working in partnership with the SFA over the last three years to help mould the landscape of disability football in Tayside and Fife, and received 2017 SFA Community Award in recognition of their efforts.

The club was praised by MSP Jenny Gilruth for hosting the event.

She said: “I took the opportunity to speak with staff and players involved with the club, and the determination to drive forward inclusion across Scottish football is second to none.

“The festival brought together over 120 young players with a range of disabilities, but it is clear to see the challenges they face are irrelevant when they are out on the pitch, taking part in mainstream sport.”

John Buchanan, chairman of the club, said: “We are very proud of our own pan disability football group and also very proud of our achievements in helping to establish and grow disability football groups all over the East of Scotland.

“There were over 120 young people from all over Scotland, having an amazing day of fun, friendship and fitness, all achieved through football.”

Mr Buchanan added: “It was great to see our local MSP there on Sunday supporting the event in her local community – the support of our elected officials is key to helping our charity continue to progress in the services it can deliver.”