Glenrothes dinosaur damaged in collision to be repaired and returned to roundabout

Fife Council has vowed to get Glenrothes’ beloved Rexie repaired and back in place, following a collision in December.

On December 28, a car collided with the sculpture at Caskieberran Roundabout.

The 64-year-old driver was checked at the scene by an ambulance as a precaution.

Unfortunately, significant damage was caused to the dinosaur.

Fife Council has now removed Rexie from the roundabout and is planning for repairs to be carried out, before being put back.

Kevin Jolicoeur, area officer parks, streets and open spaces at Fife Council, said: “We’ve removed Rexie from the roundabout and are arranging quotes for repair.

“All being well he’ll be back in place soon.”

The beloved statue was the centre of a protest in 2011, after he was moved from his home at Waverley Drive to Caskieberran Roundabout under the cover of darkness.

The move prompted complaints from the town’s then MSP, Tricia Marwick, and the creation of a protest song by local group The Tam Tam Club, ‘You Rexie Thing’.

Ms Marwick, now NHS Fife chief executive, hit out at the council after the crash for moving the dinosaur.

“Rexie should never have been moved there in the first place,” she said on Twitter.”

The town’s former MSP then added: “He had survived for 40 years until Fife Council in their arrogance and stupidy moved him to a roundabout.”

The move was part of a controversial Fife Council plan to relocate around 150 pieces of public art to more prominent locations.

Rexie, created by former town artist Malcolm Robertson in 1980, was also damaged after it was hit by a car in 2017.