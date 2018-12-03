Glenrothes Drive-thru restaurants bid knocked back

Plans to launch two new drive-thru restaurants in Glenrothes have been knocked back.

The bid by LaSalle Investment Management, which manages the Kingdom Centre, was rejected by Fife Council.

The company wanted to create the units near to the new Henge retail park at the back of the shopping centre.

They would have been built on the overflow car park to the side of the YMCA, but the planning department expressed concerns that the road layout was too restrictive to allow in increased number of cars in the area.

It said that the two units would also result in insufficient car parking for the Kingdom Centre.

Officers also raised concerns that drive through units wouldn’t lead to increased visitors to the town centre, stating: “In the interest of promoting the vitality and viability of the core retail area of Glenrothes, the proposed development of the drive through units would not retain footfall and visitors within the town centre.

“Therefore they are not considered to be an acceptable use within the core retail area of Glenrothes and be to the detriment to the vitality and viability of the town centre of Glenrothes.”

The two restaurants which would have taken up the units were still unconfirmed.