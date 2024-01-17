News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Glenrothes: emergency services at scene after report of car hitting bus stop

Emergency services attended a road incident in Glenrothes last night after reports a car had struck a bus stop and crashed into trees.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Jan 2024, 07:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It happened on Foxton Drive shortly before 8:00pm. Police and ambulance crews attended along with two fire appliances to attend to the one-car crash. They were at the scene for around an hour and a half. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.47pm of a one-vehicle collision Two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy were despatched.”

Related topics:GlenrothesPoliceKirkcaldy