Glenrothes: emergency services at scene after report of car hitting bus stop
Emergency services attended a road incident in Glenrothes last night after reports a car had struck a bus stop and crashed into trees.
It happened on Foxton Drive shortly before 8:00pm. Police and ambulance crews attended along with two fire appliances to attend to the one-car crash. They were at the scene for around an hour and a half. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.47pm of a one-vehicle collision Two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy were despatched.”