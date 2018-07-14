Glenrothes families urged to donate school uniforms

Parents and carers of schol-aged children in Glenrothes and the surrounding area are being urged to donate uniforms that are no longer needed.

With back-to-school costs daunting for some families, being able to purchase uniforms for a fraction of the usual cost could ease the burden for many in the local community.

Barnardo’s Scotland, which has three stores in Glenrothes – at Newbridge Retail Park, North Street, and the Cadham Centre – is urging parents and carers to donate the clothes at its shops.

Area business retail manager Deriel Watt said: “As excited as the end of school can be for our children, it can mark the start of a budgetary worry for some parents and carers.

“What better way to lessen that burden for some – and keep other homes clutter-free – than to donate uniforms for local schools to our stores.

“Our team will be delighted to help find them new homes all while raising funds for the many services we provide for vulnerable children and young people in the area.”

For more information or to find your local shop visit the Barnardo’s website at www.barnardos.org.uk/shops.