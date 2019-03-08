Glenrothes fireworks night will be ‘bigger and better’ this year

A bonfire night in Glenrothes has been set for November 1, which will be “bigger and better” than last year.

Councillors were told at the Glenrothes Area Committee that planning for this year’s display at Gilvenbank Park was well underway.

It came after they criticised the last minute application for funds that were essential for the event to run. In 2018, more than £8,000 was needed just three days before the event was set to take place.

Community manager JP Easton told the committee: “I am confident that we will not be coming to the area committee looking for too much money. It’s fair to say they will come for some money for what will be a bigger and better display.

“One thing guaranteed is that it helped reduce secondary fires and firework incidents with young people. We get great support from the fire and police and council staff to make sure it’s a very well run event.

“We have determined that I come back in August with lots of time and having raised as much money as we can with a detailed update.”

Glenrothes and Levenmouth Scouts have been taking the lead in planning the event and have worked closely with the council to deliver the event.

Councillor Altany Craik asked: “How much are you trying to raise for the event? What is the outter end of the funding?”

Mr Easton said: “The whole cost is expected to be around £15,000. Ideally in the coming years, the event will be making money to donate, or at least become self sustaining.”

He added: “We’re trying to make sure this is done properly. There is talk about having a bonfire, a torch lit parade and making it a much more family orientated event.”

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service