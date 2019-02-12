Glenrothes Foodbank opens Saturday operation at community flat

Glenrothes Foodbank has opened a new satellite foodbank in Glenrothes, in collaboration with Auchmuty & Dovecot Tenants’ and Residents’ Association.

Last weekend, the foodbank opened its doors to the public from the community flat at 107 Alexander Road, Glenrothes.

Bill Forbes, chair of Auchmuty & Dovecot Tenants’ and Residents’ Association, confirmed that the idea came from two of their own volunteers, Donna Hancock and Susan Reines.

They identified that Glenrothes Foodbank’s expertise combined with their Auchmuty and Dovecot Tenants’ and Residents’ Association’s volunteers and hours of operation, would improve and extend emergency food provision into the weekend for those in need.

Lyndsay Clark, chair of Glenrothes Foodbank, said: “Ensuring people have access to emergency food when they need it is so important. I am delighted that Glenrothes Foodbank will be working in this partnership so that our clients can obtain food at weekends.”

Jilly Guild, manager at Glenrothes Foodbank, said, “This collaboration offers help to those in crisis across the whole of Glenrothes and district.

“The volunteers involved are pleased to be extending this much-needed service. We are all passionate about eradicating food insecurity in the community.”

The foodbank is now available on a Saturday and is the only weekend-opening foodbank. It is open from 11am to 1pm at the ADTRA Community Flat, 107 Alexander Road.