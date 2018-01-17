Glenrothes Foodbank thanks local community

Glenrothes Foodbank was able to provide emergency food and Christmas gifts to dozens of local people in the lead up to Christmas thanks to generous support across the town.

The foodbank provided over 1000 three day emergency food supplies to people in crisis between April and September of last year, 413 of which went to children. Like many other foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network, the charity finds that whilst December is the busiest month of the year, the need for emergency help remains high throughout the cold winter months at the start of the year.

Jilly Guild, manager at Glenrothes Foodbank, said: “We hope that one day there will be no need for a foodbank in Glenrothes but whilst our help is needed we will ensure people referred receive a non-judgmental welcome, space to be heard and the best support possible.

“We couldn’t keep the foodbank’s doors open without local people as we rely on donations to make sure everyone receives a nutritionally balanced parcel of emergency food.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated food, money and Christmas gifts.

Jilly added: “We have seen an incredible response from people across Glenrothes over the last month and are so grateful for, and humbled by your generosity.”

Mark Ward, interim chief executive at The Trussell Trust, said: “Together with our foodbank network, we’ll ensure emergency food and help are available for anyone referred whilst at the same time challenging why people are being thrown into crisis in the first place.”

To make a donation or find out more on how you can help support Glenrothes foodbank, visit glenrothes.foodbank.org.uk.