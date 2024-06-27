Glenrothes incident: police make arrest after alleged attack

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged assault in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to Dunlin Avenue on Wednesday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man having been assaulted in the Dunlin Avenue area of Glenrothes around 6.35pm on Wednesday. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“No one required medical treatment.”

Related topics:PoliceGlenrothesPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.