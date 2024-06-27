Glenrothes incident: police make arrest after alleged attack
Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged assault in Glenrothes.
Officers were called to Dunlin Avenue on Wednesday evening.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man having been assaulted in the Dunlin Avenue area of Glenrothes around 6.35pm on Wednesday. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
“No one required medical treatment.”
