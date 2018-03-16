Glenrothes man who lost five stone named ‘Greatest Loser’

A Glenrothes man has been named the ‘Greatest Loser’ 2018, after shedding five stones.

Ross Johnston won the title, which is awarded to a member of Glamis Slimming World, having already scooped two awards in the past.

Ross has now won three titles, after claiming the Young Slimmer of the Year award two years running.

This week he will be heading down to Derby to the Slimming World head office to take part in the final stages of this year’s Young Slimmer of the Year competition.

Ross (20) said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good! I feel like a new person since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person. For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”