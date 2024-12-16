Glenrothes/Kirkcaldy under-15/16s win National Quaich rugby final

The triumphant Glenrothes/Kirkcaldy Under 15/16 squad after winning National Quaich (Submitted pic)

Glenrothes Rugby Club’s home senior Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 game against Aberfeldy last Saturday was cancelled due to concern over the pitches, writes John Goodall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, by Sunday afternoon the Carleton Park surfaces were fine for the Glenrothes youngsters to show what they could do.

In front of a good crowd, a Glenrothes/Kirkcaldy under-15/16 team beat boys from Loch Lomond 31-25 in the National Quaich final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds were stronger in the scrum but due to the regulations at this level were unable to fully capitalise.

Lineouts were difficult in the windy conditions with Loch Lomond having particular problems keeping their throws straight.

The visitors also had concerns about discipline with a yellow card in each half, firstly for repeatedly failing to retire at penalties and in the second period for a number of penalties conceded on their goal line.

Loch Lomond did have a would be Finn Russell at stand off with two tries coming from speculative kicks fielded by the right winger after the defence had been drawn infield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, the Glens/Kirkcaldy boys’ tries came from close support for the ball carrier and clean recycling after the tackle.

They also showed great spirit, coming back from conceding a late try to regain the lead with only a couple of minutes remaining.

In a game that saw the Fifers’ six points up at the final whistle, both teams scored five tries with three successful conversions providing the winning margin.