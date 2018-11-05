Gold awards for Fife schools leading the way in sport

Schools across Fife have been given gold awards from Sportscotland in recognition of their innovation and achievement.

A total of 35 passed with flying colours when it came to delivering sport.

Gold awards went to Burntisland Primary School, Crossgates Primary, St Patrick’s RC Primary School, North Queensferry Primary and Queen Anne High School.

Funded by the National Lottery, the School Sport Award is a national initiative designed to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport.

It puts young people at the forefront of decision making and planning of school sport and physical education while increasing opportunities for pupils to take part.

The award also encourages sporting links between schools and the communities around them, providing opportunities for young people to progress.

Stewart Harris, chief executive, said: “They should be proud of this fantastic achievement.

“Along with our partners, we are committed to building a world-class sporting system for everyone, and a crucial part of that is putting young people at the centre of our efforts.

“It’s great to be able to recognise more schools than we ever have before, it shows that pupils, staff and parents across the country see the undoubted value in having sport as a crucial part of school life.”

Cllr Fay Sinclair, convener for Fife Council’s education and children’s services Committee welcomed the awards saying: “This is great news for Fife, demonstrating our commitment to building our young people’s competence and confidence in sport.”