Golden days for local family butchers

Local family butcher Hunters of Kinross has started the new year with a flurry of plaudits in the latest round of national industry awards.

The popular butchers secured a Gold Award and four Silver Awards for their traditional pies and meat pastries in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2018.

An outstanding handheld steak pie – judged to be among the best in Scotland – lifted a coveted Gold Award while Hunters’ sausage rolls, pork pies, chicken and ham pies and Scotch pies each brought home a Silver Award.

Owners Pam and Iain Hunter took on the town centre butchers shop eight years ago and are regular stars in the SCB awards.

Pam said: “It’s great to be tested by the industry and judged to have some stand-out products. This recognition endorses what we’re doing and sets standards and goals for going forward.”

The butchers business, which employs 11 staff, has recently taken over neighbouring premises to allow them additional storage and room to expand and develop their online business.

Iain works with the team to develop the recipes for their popular pastries range which are produced in a unit to the rear of the shop.

Hunters of Kinross was one of around 60 butchers from all over Scotland who collectively submitted nearly 300 different handcrafted pies, sausage rolls and bridies which were judged across six categories in one of the industry’s most keenly contested awards.

Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said: “The evaluation drives up standards year after year. All to the benefit of the customer.

“Identifying the very best is of immense importance since these are the products that pastry enthusiasts will travel big distances to source.

“Every one of the butchers recognised can be rightly proud of their products and their customers can purchase with high expectations of great taste. These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”