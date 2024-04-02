Golden opportunity for Kirkcaldy and Markinch to benefit from Golden Orchard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The towns join Dunfermline in being chosen as the location for the Kingdom’s three such orchards.

Golden Orchards celebrate 50 years of dedicated work towards a greener and healthier environment through The Tree Council. Every year it donates free trees for community planting in Fife and they support the Fife Tree Warden volunteer network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Orchards will consist of ten carefully selected fruit trees, each with the word 'gold' in their name. These include varieties such as Julia’s Late Golden apple, Paradice Gold apple, Apricot Golden Glow, Big Golden Star, and Malus Golden Gem.

Kirkcaldy and Markinch are to be honoured with new Golden Orchards (Pic: Submitted)

Fife’s Golden Orchards are being planted and maintained by local groups, supported by Fife Council, Climate Action Fife, and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

Rebecca Logsdon, Fife Community Tree Planting Officer, says: “Orchards serve as lush, communal spaces where residents come together, not only to plant and care for fruit-bearing trees but to cultivate lasting community bonds.

“They provide opportunities for education, engagement, teamwork and the joy of enjoying delicious fruits. And, orchards contribute to a sustainable ecosystem, offering shade, habitat, and a natural haven for local wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunnikier Park Development Group is carrying out the planting in Kirkcaldy. Its secretary Stephen MacCrimmon said: “Planting a community orchard not only nourishes our neighbourhoods but also provides a beautiful sanctuary for both community and wildlife alike.”

Balbirnie’s Future Foundation is planting the trees at Balbirnie Park with children from Markinch Primary School. Their spokesperson Amy Thomson said: “The tree planting sessions with our local primary school children serves our community and Patrons of Balbirnie Park in providing wholesome fresh food for the near future and for generations to come! This is a golden opportunity for our youth to learn about growing their own food with fruit trees for their health and wellbeing and ongoing horticultural skills and biodiversity education with the aftercare of the Golden Fruit Trees.”

Why plant a fruit tree?

Free fruit: enjoy apples, pears, plums and cherries freshly picked from your doorstep

Fresh and delicious: your own fruit will be tastier, fresher and more nutritious

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good for the climate: homegrown fruit reduces your carbon footprint and trees store carbon throughout their life

Good for nature: Trees provide shade and shelter for wildlife