Golden opportunity for Kirkcaldy and Markinch to benefit from Golden Orchard
The towns join Dunfermline in being chosen as the location for the Kingdom’s three such orchards.
Golden Orchards celebrate 50 years of dedicated work towards a greener and healthier environment through The Tree Council. Every year it donates free trees for community planting in Fife and they support the Fife Tree Warden volunteer network.
The Golden Orchards will consist of ten carefully selected fruit trees, each with the word 'gold' in their name. These include varieties such as Julia’s Late Golden apple, Paradice Gold apple, Apricot Golden Glow, Big Golden Star, and Malus Golden Gem.
Fife’s Golden Orchards are being planted and maintained by local groups, supported by Fife Council, Climate Action Fife, and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.
Rebecca Logsdon, Fife Community Tree Planting Officer, says: “Orchards serve as lush, communal spaces where residents come together, not only to plant and care for fruit-bearing trees but to cultivate lasting community bonds.
“They provide opportunities for education, engagement, teamwork and the joy of enjoying delicious fruits. And, orchards contribute to a sustainable ecosystem, offering shade, habitat, and a natural haven for local wildlife.”
Dunnikier Park Development Group is carrying out the planting in Kirkcaldy. Its secretary Stephen MacCrimmon said: “Planting a community orchard not only nourishes our neighbourhoods but also provides a beautiful sanctuary for both community and wildlife alike.”
Balbirnie’s Future Foundation is planting the trees at Balbirnie Park with children from Markinch Primary School. Their spokesperson Amy Thomson said: “The tree planting sessions with our local primary school children serves our community and Patrons of Balbirnie Park in providing wholesome fresh food for the near future and for generations to come! This is a golden opportunity for our youth to learn about growing their own food with fruit trees for their health and wellbeing and ongoing horticultural skills and biodiversity education with the aftercare of the Golden Fruit Trees.”
Why plant a fruit tree?
Free fruit: enjoy apples, pears, plums and cherries freshly picked from your doorstep
Fresh and delicious: your own fruit will be tastier, fresher and more nutritious
Good for the climate: homegrown fruit reduces your carbon footprint and trees store carbon throughout their life
Good for nature: Trees provide shade and shelter for wildlife
People in Fife can get involved in tree planting through Climate Action Fife's A Fruit Tree For Every Garden in Fife campaign, by contributing to the Climate Action Fife Community Tree Fund and through the Fife Tree Warden scheme.