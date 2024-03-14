Grangemouth company set for growth following takeover deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded in 1986, Troy is Britain's leading independent MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) product distributor, serving the industrial, engineering and trade sectors nationwide via its acquired distributor network and buying group of 400-plus members.

The Exeter-based firm has completed a deal to acquire the family firm, Scott Direct Group, which is based in Grangemouth and is a supplier to the industrial and trade markets, offering customers a comprehensive range of quality products including hand and power tools, protective clothing, PPE, safety equipment, hygiene and janitorial supplies, workwear, corporate branded garments, MRO & engineering consumables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman Scott, shareholder for Scott Direct said: “I am delighted we have concluded the sale of Scott Direct Ltd to the Troy Group. This deal will drive further growth for Scott Direct and build on the successes achieved by our experienced team who all stay in position to take the business forward. I wish them every future success.”

Troy CEO Paul Kilbride

Rob Sayles, Managing Director of Scott Direct Ltd, added: “Joining forces with the Troy Group will allow Scott Direct to continue building on our past success and provide a strong foundation to fuel our future ambitions for the business.”

The deal marks Troy’s 19th acquisition, and its second since BGF’s multi-million pound investment in the business last year.

Commenting on the new deal, Troy Chief Executive Paul Kilbride said: “Scott Direct has been a Troy member for many years and there has been a close connection to the owners throughout that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how much independent businesses are valued in their communities and by the businesses that trade with them. Our aim is to help those businesses to grow with investment, without losing the knowledge, passion and levels of customer service that only an independent business can provide.

“Thanks to investment from BGF, we are excited to be continuing on our growth trajectory and realising our long-term ambitions.”

Last year’s investment from BGF was led by James Skade and Hannah Waters, investors in BGF’s South West team.

As part of the deal, Troy appointed former Wickes CEO Simon King as Non-Executive Chair, following an introduction from BGF’s Talent Network – the largest pool of non-exec talent in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BGF investor James Skade added: “Troy is a dynamic company which is set to go from strength to strength as it continues to build a national business network with an excellent reputation and vast growth potential.

“Troy is a success story that Exeter and the South West of England can be proud of. Its achievements to-date in building up a community of small businesses point to a very bright future and everyone at BGF is looking forward to supporting the team on its growth trajectory.”