Grant enables feasibility study of Jubilee Hall

A north east Fife community trust has been given a £2600 grant to look into the possible renovation of a local hall.

The Burnturk and Kettlehill Community Trust received the funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

It will be using the funding to look into renovating Jubilee Hall – a community owned facility in need of renovations to the main stone building and wooden extension.

Colinsburgh Galloway Library Trust also received £10,000 towards running the library.

MSP Willie Rennie said: “These grants from the lottery will be warmly welcomed by these local communities.

“The Jubilee hall is a special community facility that has been well used by locals.

“New work is needed on the building which is why this grant for study to develop that plan is welcome.

“I want to congratulate these two groups for their work on behalf of their local communities.”