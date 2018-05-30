Green light for new Fife sports hub

Work is set to begin in earnest on the construction work for a new sports hub in Fife, thanks to £120,000 of funding approved by Fife Council this week.

The new Glenrothes sports facility, to be situated at Gilvenbank Park, was finally given the green light by councillors after almost five years of negotiations, planning and design.

And those behind the project, which will provide a home for both Glenrothes Cricket Club and Glenrothes Athletic Football club, as well as opportunities for a range of other community lead sporting activities, are delighted to finally be able to proceed with thew project.

“It’s been a long time coming and much of the groundwork, such as a new drainage system and floodlighting, has already been completed,” explained Kenny Crichton, Sports Hub chairman.

“We have a contractor already in place so now we can really press on with the main construction work and we are hoping to have the facility completed by August.”

And Fife Council is similarly pleased the project can now be completed.

“The Sports Hub will provide a wide a much needed community facility in north Glenrothes and will promote health and physical activity opportunities,” said Andy MacLellan, community projects team manager.