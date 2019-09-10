Greener Kirkcaldy launches fundraiser to instal solar panels

Greener Kirkcaldy has launched a fundraiser to add solar panels to its building, and cut its carbon footprint.

The group has already raised 90 per cent of the £39,000 needed, but needs the public’s help in one last push.

The community-led organisation recently move into new premises in East Fergus Place.

It is now the main base for 20 members of staff and a host of activities.

The building is open five days a week, and gets over 1000 visitors per week.

Activities include cooking workshops in the Lang Spoon Community Training Kitchen, community meals, volunteer opportunities, employability projects, a Foodbank distribution point and a ‘Community Fridge’ which redistributes good food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Suzy Goodsir, chief executive, said: “We deliver projects to meet the needs and aspirations of local people: tackling fuel and food poverty, protecting and enjoying the environment, and bringing the community together.

“Our building is a resource for everyone in Kirkcaldy, offering a range of activities for people to get involved in.

“We want to make it more environmentally friendly, and more sustainable. With solar panels we will be able to reduce our carbon footprint by 3.7 tonnes a year – that’s equivalent to planting 61 trees each year - and reduce our electricity costs by £1848 per year, freeing up more funding for our community work.

“We also hope the building will act as a demonstration site, inspiring other community buildings to install their own renewable energy systems, and inspiring local households to install renewable energy systems too”.

Greener Kirkcaldy aims to raise funds to install a 20 kW solar PV array and it has won funding from the Scottish Government and the National Lottery Community Fund.

To help raise the final £5000 please go HERE https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/let-the-sunshine-in

Other ways to donate are listed HERE www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk