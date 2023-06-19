News you can trust since 1871
Greens of Dunnikier Supports Kirkcaldy High School's Prizegiving Event with Charitable Donation

Greens of Dunnikier, part of Scottish convenience store chain Greens Retail, made a charitable contribution of £250 to Kirkcaldy High School for its annual prizegiving event. The donation recognises the remarkable achievements of the school's high-achieving pupils.
By Jack BradyContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST

Greens of Dunnikier is based less than a mile from the school. By donating £250, it aims to foster a culture of appreciation for academic excellence and encourage students to reach their full potential. The donation funded 11 awards received by 10 pupils in various Higher and Advanced Higher subjects.

"We were thrilled to support Kirkcaldy High School's prizegiving event through this donation," said Harris Aslam, managing director. "As a community-centric organisation, we firmly believe in empowering and acknowledging the remarkable efforts of local students who consistently go above and beyond. It is an honour to be able to contribute to their celebration and encourage their future endeavours."

Jennifer Davidson, depute rector, welcomed the donation, adding, " This contribution will allow us to further recognise and reward our high-achieving pupils, motivating them to continue excelling in their academic pursuits."

The prize winners pose outside Kirkcaldy High School.
The donation from Greens Retail demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to investing in the local community.