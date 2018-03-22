Guinea pigs abandoned in Glenrothes

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two guinea pigs were abandoned in a cage off Woodside Way in Glenrothes.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after the guinea pigs were discovered at a garage on Tuesday morning (March 20).

The female guinea pigs are now in the care of the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Dundee, where they have been named Robyn and Susan.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said: “Whoever dumped these guinea pigs couldn’t have known they would be found by someone who would help them.

“We’re now hoping to find this sweet pair a new home together with an owner who is committed to caring for them for the rest of their lives.

“If anyone has any information about Robyn and Susan or is interested in giving them a loving new home, we’d ask them to call us on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning and causing an animal unnecessary suffering animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

