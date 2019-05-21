Guinea pigs found abandoned at Fife nature reserve

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two Guinea pigs were found abandoned in Cowdenbeath.

The animals were discovered next to the water in Dalbeath Marsh nature reserve, on May 17.

The box the animals were found in.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said: “We were notified by a concerned member of the public who found the Guinea pigs beside a box which had tipped over.

“Upon examination, droppings and urine were found inside, so it looked like the pigs had been abandoned in the box.

“It’s very lucky these two were found as they could have easily been missed, especially having been left beside the water and in an unfamiliar environment.

“Both Guinea pigs are underweight and potentially have a mite allergy as one is missing some fur.

“They are currently in the care of one of our rescue centres where they will receive the appropriate care.

“We would urge anyone who recognises these two to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”