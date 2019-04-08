Hairdressers is a cut above for charity

A Glenrothes hairdressing business, which has just celebrated 30 years in business, decided to make sure others could benefit from its success.

Janet Adamson Hairdressing started back in 1988 and has gone from strength to strength since then.

Rather than simply put on a celebratory evening for staff the firm decided it would use the opportunity to raise funds for a good cause.

A charity fundraising night at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes was organised with the money raised being donated to the Maggie’s centre.

And the evening was a great success,with more than 100 people in attendance, including a mix of staff, friends, family and clients, with the grand total of £3650 being raised for the charity.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “We would like to thank everyone who came to help us celebrate , donated, gave prizes for our raffle and helped make our night so hugely successful.”

A charity spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Janet Adamson Hairdressing for the huge donation to our cause, which will ensure we can continue our work.”