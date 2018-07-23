Headstone for three-times Open winner to be unveiled in St Andrews

A headstone for a St Andrews golfer who won The Open three times in a row is to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Jamie Anderson won the tournament three times, beginning in 1877, but later died in a poorhouse in Thornton, and no headstone was ever added to his grave.

But on Wednesday that will change, with a service at St Andrews Cathedral at 11am.

Sandy Lyle, former Open and Masters champion, will be attending the event to share a few words.

Roger McStravick, who has worked on this project for three years, said: “I am just delighted that Jamie’s grave will finally have a headstone. It has been a long journey but I so grateful for the help received.

“The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and The St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation were extremely kind. I think Jamie would be delighted that the golf Clubs of St Andrews and golfers from all over the world, donated to this headstone. He was a unique champion and I’m glad that his life story resonated with so many.”

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, who is also a founding member of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Golf, has recognised Roger’s efforts to remember Jamie Anderson’s success by putting down an Early Day Motion in Parliament.

The motion notes the enormous contribution made by Anderson and contemporaries including Tom Morris to golf, as well as the sense of pride and respect for their achievements which continues exist in the ‘Home of Golf’.

Stephen Gethins MP said: “Roger has put in a great deal of work ensuring that Jamie Anderson’s achievements can be remembered. St Andrews has a very proud history of golfing success and the unveiling of a new memorial headstone is a very fitting tribute to Jamie Anderson. Well done to all those who have supported this project including local golf clubs.”

The memorial service is open to all.