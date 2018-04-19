£10 million approved for new care village

A new multi-million pound care village is to be constructed in Methil.

Fife Council approved a £10 million pot to create the care village, which will be built on the site of the former Kirkland High School on Methilhaven Road.

The care village will include a new 36 bed residential care home, specific needs housing, and a new Early Years Centre.

Funding for the project is coming from Scottish Government, Housing Revenue and Fife Council’s Capital Programme.

The new care home and the Early Years Centre will be joined together through a shared space which will contain a café, multi-functional space for activities as well as meeting and conference rooms.

The care village will also include a mix of housing designed to meet a range of support needs.

Cllr David Graham, health and social care spokesperson for Fife Council, welcomed the announcement.

“I am delighted that not only will Methil have a new care village but it will be part of a movement to nurture and develop contact between young and older people,” Cllr Graham said.

“In today’s world, this has never been more important.

“I am pleased to see services working in partnership to not only deliver high quality care but to also help build and strengthen communities by taking such an innovative approach.”