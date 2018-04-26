A decade of getting Fifers active with sports and leisure trust

Fife’s leading provider of sports and leisure services is celebrating 10 years of getting local communities more active more of the time.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust was launched in April 2008 to operate and manage 14 leisure facilities on behalf of Fife Council.

And it was given the mission of making a difference to the people of Fife by delivering opportunities to become more active.

Better facilities, such as the new Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, and the refurbished Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermline, have improved access to sports and fitness activities.

Since its launch, the trust has improved attendance rates year-on-year, engaging with communities to increase physical activity participation by offering well-managed and attractive programmes for all ages and abilities.

To date, it has seen over 22.7 million visits to its facilities.

The trust has marked the anniversary with a commemorative publication outlining its highlights and achievements, and is making it available to customers and partners on its website.

Ed Watson, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Putting together the 10th anniversary magazine has reminded me of the fantastic work which has been delivered by our staff over the years – the number of initiatives and programmes that have been aimed at getting more people physically active is impressive.

“In addition, the provision of quality facilities at affordable prices has enabled people to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting active.

“Over the years we have worked with organisations such as Fife Council, NHS Fife, Disability Sports Fife, sportscotland and local sports clubs in order to deliver a wide range of initiatives.

“I am proud of the trust’s track record in delivering health programmes for people living with long-term health conditions, improving access to physical activity opportunities to tackle health inequalities, providing discounted and free activities for young people and supporting local athletes.

“I’d like to thank customers for their support, by choosing to use the trust’s sports and leisure centres – they are helping us to continue to re-invest profits back into facilities and programmes.”

Cllr Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s comunity convener, added: “The services provided by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust on behalf of Fife Council are vital in contributing towards improving the health and wellbeing of Fifers.

“It’s encouraging to see the trust’s good work continue to increase participation in sport and physical activity in our facilities across the Kingdom.

The trust’s commemorative magazine is also available online, visit www.fifeleisure.org,uk