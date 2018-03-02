Air ambulance charity thanks Fifers

An air ambulance charity has thanked the people of St Andrews following a visit to the town in December.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) held its first ever regional campaign in the town, with the aim of raising awareness of the organisation and attracting funding and supporters in the area.

The charity has hailed its visit to St Andrews as a “great success”, with local people, businesses and organisations pledging their support for the charity.

SCAA regional fundraising manager Helen MacGregor said the charity team had been greeted with “warmth and generosity” from the moment they arrived.

“SCAA’s helicopter air ambulance is a regular attender in Fife, flying in expert paramedic care to emergencies and airlifting seriously ill or injured patients to hospital,” she said, “and we were amazed to meet so many people whose lives had been personally touched by our service.

“Everyone we spoke to throughout the week had either already heard of SCAA or was genuinely interested in learning about the charity,” added Helen. “We were also delighted to win new supporters to help keep the service flying.”

Throughout the campaign week, the SCAA enjoyed support from the Clydesdale Bank, who allowed the charity to use their premises for promotion.

Helen reported a similar welcome from other supporters throughout the week, including St Leonards School who adopted SCAA as their Charity Of The Year.

The country’s only charity-funded air ambulance also enjoyed support from Kingdom FM who featured an interview with Helen to promote the campaign and the local Farmers Market and Byre Theatre who both allowed promotional stands on their premises.

“We’ve been very encouraged by the warmth and generosity of everyone we met at St Andrews,” said Helen, “and we can’t thank them enough for their support. Every pound matters to SCAA and every pound helps save a life somewhere in Scotland.”