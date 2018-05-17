Anger as drug needles dumped in bus stop bin

Residents in a Kirkcaldy community say their lives are being made a misery because of the huge increase in drugs needles being dumped in open spaces.

In the last week alone, a number of needles have been found discarded in a bus stop bin, on grass verges and even in the basket of a disabled resident’s mobility scooter.

Kirkcaldy resident Matthew Richie at the St Clair Street bus stop wher ethe needles were found.

Locals living in the Gallatown area say the situation is now spiralling out of control and and is only a matter of time before some one is seriously injured.

“I live in Kirkcaldy East and I’ve lost count of the times I’ve seen discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia left lying around,” Matthew Richie told the Press.

“I think it is sheer luck that someone’s not been infected by a used syringe.

“Children play in the area, and for them to get injured would be a tragedy. We have to do something to stop what’s happening to this community.”

Mr Richie said there had been widespread anger and dismay among residents after several needles were left in a bus stop bin in St Clair Street.

“It’s truly shocking, and totally irresponsible and unacceptable. Anyone could have been injured.

“The situation has got worse over the last six months or so. The area is awash with needles now with people finding them on virtually a daily basis – this has to stop.”

His views were echoed by disabled resident Robert Aitchison who who was left without the use of his mobility scooter after mindless drug users discarded syringes in the vehicle’s basket.

“I’ve lived her for 19 years and I’ve never known it to be so bad, people are genuinely concerned about what they might find next.” said Mr Aitchison.

“There are good people who have lived here for years who are now moving away because of the situation with drugs in the area.

“People are scared, that’s how bad it’s got.”

And Fife Council admitted the problem is getting worse.

John Rodigan, senior manager, with the authority’s environment and building services said: “Unfortunately we have noticed an increased number of discarded needles in the area recently.

“Our operatives look out for them as part of their daily duties and we’d urge people to be vigilant and report any they see by calling 03451 550022.

“We take the issue extremely seriously and try to be on site to remove needles, syringes and any other drug related items as soon as possible, and within 24 hours of them being reported.

“We also have a process to deal with discarded needles out with normal working hours.”