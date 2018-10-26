Annual lunch to discuss poverty in Cupar

Poverty in Cupar will be the theme of an annual lunch as part of One World Week.

The Cupar Justice & Peace group will host its lunch on November 3, beginning at 11am, with speeches by representatives of Cupar Foodbank and Citizens Advice Rights Fife (CARF).

New figures show that 15 per cent of children in Cupar are growing up in poverty, lower than the average (24.47 per cent) in the Kingdom.

Cupar Foodbank has also fed more than 4000 people since it opened in 2014, giving out over 48,000 meals.

The group decided to cover the topic of ‘poverty on our doorstep’ after being inspired by Challenge Poverty Week, which was held at the start of October.

The aim of the week was to raise the issue of poverty in Scotland and to demonstrate what is being done across the country to address this.

“There are children in Cupar who are living in poverty, as the figures show,” David Cleland of Cupar Justice & Peace explained.

“We felt that poverty would be a good topic to cover.

“People always need to be made more aware that even a place like Cupar has this kind of poverty, which they might not expect.”

Cupar Justice & Peace has been hosting the discussions since it launched 21 years ago.

Previous lunches have covered topics such as the environment and the third world.

The lunch will be held at the Old Parish Centre in Cupar. All are welcome to the free event. Doors open at 11am, with the lunch starting at noon.