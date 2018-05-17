Award nomination for mental health service

The Barony Contact Point service has been recognised as one the leading care home services in Scotland.

The contact points, one of which is in Buckhaven, help vulnerable adults living with or recovering from mental illness.

The service has been nominated in the Day Service of the Year category at the Scottish Care Awards 2018.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We are very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a finalist in these prestigious awards.”

Kenny Macrae, Barony’s regional care manager, who nominated the team, said: “Since April 2017 they have supported 301 people. Open seven days a week, each service is based in the heart of each community and promotes positive mental health, wellbeing and confidence.”