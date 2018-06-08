Beach wheelchair scheme launches in St Andrews

A new initiative aimed at making St Andrews’ beaches more accessible was launched at the weekend as part of the annual Chariots of Fire Beach Race.

Four beach wheelchairs are now ready for use on the town’s iconic beaches, and are available for booking.

The project is a joint initative between the Hamish Foundation and Tourism St Andrews.

Debbie MacCallum, a trustee of The Hamish Foundation and the current chair of Tourism St Andrews, said: “What a day it was for St Andrews as we became a more inclusive and accessible place to live and visit. With the launch of the beach wheelchairs came joy and tears and the day held so many special moments.

“A small group of volunteers has made this project come to fruition, but it would never have happened without the support of our community.

“It’s so very special that we have now made our wonderful West Sands beach a more inclusive and welcoming place to ensure that everybody can enjoy a great family day out. We can give access to the wonderful sensory experience of a walk on the beach, to sit at the water’s edge and to enjoy the sounds, the smell and the beauty we have to offer.”

The beach wheelchairs are free to use and available at weekends only at the moment. Planning permission has been granted for a centre on the beach, which will allow for more usage.

Following the launch, a reception was held at the Old Course Hotel to celebrate the initiative.