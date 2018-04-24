Campaign to re-instate Glenrothes Hospital service grows

The campaign to re-instate the Out-of-Hours service at Glenrothes Hospital began in earnest at a public meeting on Monday evening.

For the first time since Fife Health & Social Care Partnership announced that it would be closing its Out-of-Hours service at three Fife hospitals due to a shortage of staff, local residents had the chance vent their frustration in a public forum.

And the message from local politicians and residents was clear: reverse the decision.

The meeting, hosted by Glenrothes Area Residents Federation (GARF), attracted a sizeable crowd, including MSPs and councillors, both current and former.

However, there was one notable absentee.

Fife Health & Social Care Partnership did not send a representative to the meeting.

MSP Jenny Gilruth said of its decision not to send a representative: “How dare they treat this town with such disdain.”

Ms Gilruth, who has sent a letter to Michael Kellet, director of partnership, calling on him to reverse the decision, also told the meeting that she had submitted a members’ motion to the Scottish Parliament.

The motion suggests that the decision to close the service was made without public consultation; that it will increase health inequalities in Glenrothes; that it will create an additional resource burden on staff at the Victoria Hospital; that any public consultation that takes place during this three month contingency closure will be comprimised; and notes the calls for the partnership’s director to reverse the decision.

She told attendees: “What kind of a legacy are we leaving the town’s young people in its 70th year? We, as elected officials, must make sure this service is re-instated.”

MSP Alex Rowley said he wanted to see a Fife-wide campaign built up, while Councillor Altany Craik said: “We’ve already fought this fight. It’s not good enough. We’ve got a fight on our hands.”

Another public meeting, organised by Glenrothes Area Futures Group, is to be held at the CISWO on May 16, beginning at 6.30pm.

